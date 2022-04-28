May is for Miracles
Is Putin responsible for war crimes? Michigan law professors weigh in

Is Putin responsible for war crimes? Michigan law professors weigh in
By Chloe Porfirio
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Legal experts in Mid-Michigan have identified possible war crimes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School professors David L. Finnegan and Michael C.H. McDaniel believe Russia’s actions are against international law and have been discussing whether Russian President Vladimir Putin should be held accountable.

The two have created a video blog series where they discuss whether or not Putin can be prosecuted.

“The idea of command responsibility is the idea that the superior officer, the military leader, knows that, or should have known, that war crimes are being committed by his troops or learns about them afterwards,” said McDaniel.

The video blogs can be found on the WMU-Cooley Law School YouTube channel here. The first three videos can be seen below.

International Law Video Blog 1 - War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity

International Law Video Blog 2 - Use of Prohibited Weapons

International Law Video Blog 3 - Crimes of Aggression

