May is for Miracles
Hundreds rally at Michigan Capitol Building to fight for crime victim rights

Rally held at Michigan State Capitol Building pushes for crime victim rights
By Claudia Sella
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On the steps of the Michigan State Capitol, hundreds of survivors and advocates came together Thursday to call on lawmakers to support bills to help crime survivors.

Survivors, their families, and advocates came together urging lawmakers to pass a bipartisan bill that would expand victim support and prioritize rehab for criminals.

Advocates said the Safer Michigan Act would better help victims access victim compensation, allow more time for victims to apply for compensation, and reform rehabilitation for those who commit violent crimes.

Priscilla Bordayo knows firsthand how strong survivors of crime are because she is one. She said she fights the same battle she once didn’t know how to fight.

“I didn’t have the resources I needed to heal. And I want every victim in the state to know what they have access to,” said Bordayo. “Their voices matter and I want to get their voices heard.”

The event allowed survivors to meet other survivors, bringing them together to fight for change.

“Survivors of Michigan are strong -- they’re born to be leaders,” said Bordayo.

In the United States, 3 million Americans will fall victim to a violent crime every year, but only 1 in 3 will seek the proper help they need. If passed, advocates said this bill would help survivors realize what resources are out there.

Jalah Jones, Sarah Robinson, and Juliana Blade attended the event together. They say an important part of the healing process is accessing those resources.

“Trauma can shape your life. I think it is something that could help stop it from happening for generations- future generations,” said Jones. “If we kind of find the cause to stop it and resources so people know that help is available to them.”

Juliana Blade said that she hopes survivors see the support they have from events like Thursday’s.

“It’s really important for people to hear their experiences from other people and then they can find healing,” said Blade.

As a survivor herself, Sarah Robinson said events give survivors confidence to not only seek help but to share their stories.

“It’s something to kind of evolve and come together as something that can pursue betterness in the future for you,” said Robinson. “Your story does matter -- you matter and do not be afraid to share your story.”

The bill passed out of the Senate committee Thursday. They are now waiting on a full senate vote which puts the bill one step close to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk.

