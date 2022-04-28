A helping hobby -- Williamston club aims to solve local problems

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - 2021 was almost over and done with when members of Williamston’s Sunrise Rotary Club had an idea.

They started a satellite club with the goal of engaging more people in the local community. The idea was to have people meet once a month and do a community service project.

When the members of this group come together, they try to positively impact the local community in some way, whether it’s through local river cleanup projects, fixing up an area, or something like they did in April; helping a neighbor in need.

A local senior’s fence was blown down by the recent high winds. The neighbor in question, a veteran, had recently suffered a bad fall that resulted in a broken neck, and was in no position to fix his fence.

When the Williamston Satellite Club became aware of this, they decided to adopt this project for the month. Within a few days the old fence as gone, and they had built a new fence it’s place.

Chris Lewis is a member of the Williamston Sunrise Rotary Club.

“This is the power of people of action, which is part of the goals of Rotary,” Lewis said.

The Williamston Sunrise Rotary Satellite Club meets monthly, with their next meeting on May 19 at NIESA, located at 1296 W. Grand River.

