May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Gonzaga Loses Another Hoop Starter

Arkansas guard JD Notae, middle, shoots against Gonzaga during the first half of a college...
Arkansas guard JD Notae, middle, shoots against Gonzaga during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton has become the fifth starter to declare for the NBA draft. He announced his decision on social media. Bolton played one season at Penn State and two more at Iowa State before transferring to Gonzaga. He is eligible for a second season at Gonzaga due to a COVID-19 waiver granted to all players who competed in 2020-21. Four other Gonzaga starters have submitted their names to the draft, including projected first-round pick Chet Holmgren, forward Drew Timme (TIH’-mee), wing Julian Strawther and point guard Andrew Nembhard.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal April 28, 2022 collision on I-94.
Fiery collision on I-94 involving 2 semi trucks, car kills 1
The East Lansing Police Oversight Commission held a special meeting on April 28, 2022 regarding...
‘How dare you’ -- Tempers rise in East Lansing over police shooting outside Meijer
Lansing business pays employees back $94K after misclassification
Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
VIDEO: Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
Cheyanna King went missing April 24.
‘It’s just her and I’ -- Sister asks for public’s help finding missing Haslett teen

Latest News

Generic (Source: Pixabay)
Becker Headed To Prison
FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, Manchester City's Bernardo Silva...
Another Bid Made For Chelsea Soccer Team
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a...
Bauer Suspended For Two Years
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Crouch in Transfer Portal From MSU Football
The Michigan Wolverines huddle ahead of the championship game. (Source: Matt Quillen/RNN)
Michigan Lands Basketball Player in Portal