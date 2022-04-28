May is for Miracles
Giants To Keep Dexter Lawrence

Former Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks to news reporters after the NCAA ruled...
Former Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks to news reporters after the NCAA ruled him ineligible to play in the 2019 playoffs. Clemson said in a statement that it believed the athletes did not knowingly take banned substances and that its program reviews all supplements before athletes use them.(WIS-TV)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. The Giants announced the move ahead of tonight’s NFL draft. Lawrence was the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft. The Clemson product has played in 48 games over his first three seasons, missing one game. The 342-pound lineman has registered nine sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 30 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and five pass breakups in his career. He will be under contract through the end of the 2023 season.

