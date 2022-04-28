Free virtual reality experience in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As technology advances it feels as if everything else follows. You may have thought of libraries as a place only for computers and books, but that’s changing.

Now, anyone can head to MSU’s library to experience virtual reality. You don’t have to be a student, and you don’t have to be a technology expert.

The library offers games, space exploration, the ability to create and design, world travel and even learning opportunities. All with the help of a headset.

As VR experiences become more common, things like training for surgeons and Facebook’s Metaverse are beginning to rely on it.

MSU’s VR operator, Alexandra Johnson, thinks everyone should give it a shot.

“Well it’s for everyone. You know, anyone can do it, you don’t need any experience,” Johnson said. “And there’s so many things you can do. It’s used for teaching, it’s used for fun, its used for movies, concerts, you know, you name it. I think it’ll be a big part of society in the next couple years, especially since everything is modern now, so we’re moving towards technology.”

If you’re interested in getting immersed in another reality, you can walk right in, no sign up needed. MSU VR is available from 3-5 p.m. every Tuesday MSU’s library is open.

More information can be found on MSU Libraries’ official website here.

