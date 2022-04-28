East Lansing Police holding special meeting following Meijer shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department will hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss the police shooting at the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road earlier this week.

The meeting is being held to hear a briefing from East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson to hear more about what happened on Monday. It will be followed by a chance for public comment.

According to authorities, East Lansing police responded to a weapons complaint at about 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Meijer. Police said they saw a man matching the description inside the store and pursued him outside, where shots were fired.

The 21-year-old man is expected to recover.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” Chief Johnson said. “As this is an officer-involved shooting, per our policy at East Lansing Police, two officers are being placed on paid admin leave and an investigation is being taken over by Michigan State Police. One officer has two years of service, the other has two and a half years of service.”

Thursday night’s meeting is being held at the Hannah Community Center Banquet Hall and it is set to start at 6 p.m. News 10 will have a crew there and will keep you updated on what happens.

