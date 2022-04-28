May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Decorating cookies in honor of National Superhero Day

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We celebrated National Superhero Day AND National Decorating Month by decorating some superhero cookies with Coco’s Confections in DeWitt!

Check out the video to get some decorating tips and to learn more about Coco’s Confections!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal April 28, 2022 collision on I-94.
Fiery collision on I-94 involving 2 semi trucks, car kills 1
The East Lansing Police Oversight Commission held a special meeting on April 28, 2022 regarding...
‘How dare you’ -- Tempers rise in East Lansing over police shooting outside Meijer
Lansing business pays employees back $94K after misclassification
Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
VIDEO: Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
Cheyanna King went missing April 24.
‘It’s just her and I’ -- Sister asks for public’s help finding missing Haslett teen

Latest News

Buckingham
Buckingham Strategic Wealth shares some tips about dealing with the volatile stock market
True Community Credit Union marker unveiling
Uncovering history in Jackson
MI Farm Bureau
Learning more about the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Program
open spot theatre
Open Spot Theatre celebrates 10 years of providing theatre for all