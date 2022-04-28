Decorating cookies in honor of National Superhero Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We celebrated National Superhero Day AND National Decorating Month by decorating some superhero cookies with Coco’s Confections in DeWitt!

Check out the video to get some decorating tips and to learn more about Coco’s Confections!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.