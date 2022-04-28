May is for Miracles
Central Michigan University responds to investigation into allegations of racial bias

Central Michigan University responds to investigation into potential racial bias
By Alynne Welch
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - Central Michigan University President Bob Davies defended the school Thursday and said it did nothing wrong when it eliminated its track and field program.

Davies held a news conference Thursday morning to talk about the U.S. Department of Education’s investigation into allegations of racial discriminations.

Background: CMU president holds press conference regarding civil rights investigation

“The decision to eliminate mens track and field was based on financial, compliance, and student success factors,” Davies said. “There was no racial discrimination involved. The men’s track and field team consisted of 30 students -- eight of which were students of color.

Davies added that the person who made the accusations is not affiliated with the University.

The Office for Civil Rights (OCR) is giving CMU 15 days to provide documentation. Davies said the school will fully cooperate with the federal investigation.

“With all of our sports and throughout our University -- diversity, inclusivity, accessibility and student success are always our top priorities. We are committed to ensuring open pathways and exceptional learning opportunities and competitive opportunities for each and every student,” Davies said. “We will respond fully, as I mentioned, to the OCR process. I again state firmly, that the OCR will find that these claims are unfounded.”

