Body of man accused of murder found in Muskegon County

Ryan Neil Lummen
Ryan Neil Lummen(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The body of Ryan Neil Lummen was found in a wooded area in Muskegon County.

Background: Michigan State Police seek man accused of attempted murder, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

According to authorities, police were initially looking for the 40-year-old Twin Lakes man for an outstanding warrant for assault with intent to murder in connection with a targeted incident March 16.

Police confirmed Wednesday that a body discovered April 9 in Blue Lake Township was Lummen’s. The cause of death has not been revealed yet and the autopsy could take several weeks.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.

