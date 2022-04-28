Blashill says he is not worried

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said Thursday he is not worried about his future with the team. There is speculation about his future since the Red Wings have missed the playoffs the past six consecutive seasons. Blashill is in his seventh season as head coach. The Red Wings end their season with a game at New Jersey against the Devils Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.