May is for Miracles
Blashill says he is not worried

Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill watches from the bench during the third period of an...
Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill watches from the bench during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said Thursday he is not worried about his future with the team. There is speculation about his future since the Red Wings have missed the playoffs the past six consecutive seasons. Blashill is in his seventh season as head coach. The Red Wings end their season with a game at New Jersey against the Devils Friday night.

