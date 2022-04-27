Now Desk News Brief Morning Edition -- Space, Electric Vehicles, and an Ambulance chase
The News 10 Today team joins the Now Desk.
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 Today team joins the Now Desk to talk about the day’s forecast, a space launch, the launch of the F-150 Lightning pickup, a stolen ambulance led authorities on a chase through Chicago, and it’s National Tell A Story Day!
More:
- SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight
- Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup now in full production
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.