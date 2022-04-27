May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Now Desk News Brief Morning Edition -- Space, Electric Vehicles, and an Ambulance chase

The News 10 Today team joins the Now Desk.
The News 10 Today team joins the Now Desk.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 Today team joins the Now Desk to talk about the day’s forecast, a space launch, the launch of the F-150 Lightning pickup, a stolen ambulance led authorities on a chase through Chicago, and it’s National Tell A Story Day!

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Cheyanna King went missing April 24.
‘It’s just her and I’ -- Sister asks for public’s help finding missing Haslett teen
Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
VIDEO: Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
UP Moose video
VIDEO: Moose take over Upper Peninsula roadway
Changes to be made to curb collisions near I-496 construction
Changes to be made to curb collisions near I-496 construction
DeWitt YMCA to close May 31

Latest News

Michigan's Department of Natural Resources pledges 50 million trees by 2030, and invites...
Michigan DNR pledges 50 million trees by 2030, asks residents to help ‘plant it forward’
CMU president holding press conference regarding civil rights investigation
CMU president holding press conference regarding civil rights investigation
Police are expected to detail exactly what happened during the incident.
East Lansing Police holding special meeting following Meijer shooting
WILX News 10 Now Desk Morning News Brief
Now Desk News Brief Morning Edition -- Space, Diamonds, and Football
Darrin looks at the forecast - and lets us know if we can finally put the ice scrapers away.
Now Desk News Brief Morning Edition -- Space, Diamonds, and Football