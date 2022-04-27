May is for Miracles
Now Desk Mid-Morning News Brief: Is there snow in the forecast?

Plus, a new beer is being made available to help give back to Ukraine.
Say it ain’t snow.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Say it ain’t snow.

Will there be snow in the forecast? First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to talk about the snowfall totals. We take a look at Wednesday’s highs and our rain chances.

Plus, a new beer is being made available to help give back to Ukraine and we look ahead to 90 minutes of news starting with News 10 First at 5.

