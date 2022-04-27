Support the May WILX Make an Impact Event - May is for Miracles!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the week of May 2nd through May 6th, WILX is honored to be sharing the stories of five special miracle children and their amazing stories, like Brooke, Sparrow’s 2022 Miracle Child. Brooke is being treated at University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center - a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital since 1988.

Because of generous community members, throughout the past 34 years Sparrow Hospital has succeeded in raising more than 22 million dollars to help the 54,000 children each year struggling with illness and injury who visit Sparrow.

All week long, you can make a donation to University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center via this link: www.Sparrow.org/Miracles. Tune in each day to the WILX newscasts to learn about a different Miracle Child and how you can donate. Friday, WILX will be hosting the News 10 Phone Bank with volunteers answering your questions and taking donations for our Make an Impact campaign, supporting Sparrow’s May is for Miracles.

Sparrow is now in the third year of a joint venture with the nationally-ranked Michigan Medicine C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, with a deliberate focus on keeping patient care close to home for families in the mid-Michigan region. The relationship is designed to strengthen existing clinical services and create additional pediatric specialty service availability within the communities that Sparrow serves. In addition, this collaboration will significantly enhance the patient experience and lead to even more coordinated care for pediatric patients from across the region.

All donations made to Sparrow Children’s Center benefit the sick and injured children who come through the doors. These generous gifts help build and strengthen the programs and facilities that give our young patients the best care possible right here, where we live, work and play.

Sparrow’s May is for Miracles is sponsored by MSU Federal Credit Union, Foster Swift Collins & Smith, Dowding Industries, Tommy’s Express Car Wash and Tripp’s Collision. You can hear the stories of all five Miracle Children HERE.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.