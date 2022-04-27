Sparrow Health embraces virtual doctor’s appointments

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Virtual doctor visits means no commute and no waiting room, and it’s becoming the new norm for a lot of people that are choosing to take advantage of this new tool to stay safe while making sure they’re staying healthy.

Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 14,482 new cases, 67 deaths over past 7 days

COVID-19 changed the way healthcare services are provided and received.

“Doctors have more tools than ever to care for our patients,” said Patrick Sustrich, Sparrow’s Director of Retail Healthcare.

At a time when social distancing was mandatory, health issues still needed to be addressed. Sparrow Health System said tens of thousands of patients have seen their doctor without leaving the comfort of their own home -- even though they have the option to see their doctor in-person now.

“Many times it is still in-person care,” Sustrich said. “But often times we’re finding a level of comfort and safety around telephone, video, and e-visits.”

Officials with Sparrow said more and more people are seeking and finding that same level of comfort and safety. More than 300,000 patients are registered for Sparrow’s virtual doctor visit option.

Sustrich said there’s a list of things doctors can address during a virtual visit.

“We’re seeing quite a few patients in for cold and flu-like symptoms, insect bites, rashes and urinary tract infections,” Sustrich said.

Sparrow said that prompted them to create an on-demand tool for patients to choose to receive care at their convenience, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

More information can be found on Sparrow’s official website here.

More: Health stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.