Plata Named First Team All Big Ten

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State senior Valery Plata has been named first team all Big Ten golf for the third consecutive year. Michigan’s Ashley Lau was named Big Ten player of the year in conference announcements on Wednesday. Michigan won the Big Ten team title last Sunday and Michigan State finished second, four shots behind.

