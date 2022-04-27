No injuries reported in vacant Jackson house fire

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A house fire in Jackson is under investigation.

According to authorities, fire crews were called Wednesday to a vacant home on Bowen Street at about 2 p.m. It’s unclear how long it had been burning at that point.

The building had been condemned before the fire.

No one was inside and no injuries were reported.

More Jackson news:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.