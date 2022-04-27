No injuries reported in vacant Jackson house fire
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A house fire in Jackson is under investigation.
According to authorities, fire crews were called Wednesday to a vacant home on Bowen Street at about 2 p.m. It’s unclear how long it had been burning at that point.
The building had been condemned before the fire.
No one was inside and no injuries were reported.
