No injuries reported in vacant Jackson house fire

Authorities investigate condemned building fire in Jackson
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A house fire in Jackson is under investigation.

According to authorities, fire crews were called Wednesday to a vacant home on Bowen Street at about 2 p.m. It’s unclear how long it had been burning at that point.

The building had been condemned before the fire.

No one was inside and no injuries were reported.

