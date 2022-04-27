May is for Miracles
NFL Draft at Hand

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL Draft begins at 8pm Thursday in Las Vegas on ESPN. After having no one chosen last year, Michigan State expects three underclassmen who declared early to be chosen-- running back Kenneth Walker, receiver Jalen Nailor and tight end Connor Heyward. MSU had a streak of 80 consecutive years of a player being chosen in the draft before it was halted with no Spartans chosen in 2021.

