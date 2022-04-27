In My View: Red Wings have improved, but still not good enough
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings end another season Friday at New Jersey -- six straight years no playoff berth after 25 years in the playoffs.
Likely coach Jeff Blashill gets moved, but this is year three for Steve Yzerman as general manager. The team is better but nowhere near playoff quality. When does the heat start to hit him? In my view, it is simple -- the Red Wings still do not have enough players to be a legitimate playoff contender.
