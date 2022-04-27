May is for Miracles
Advertisement

In My View: Red Wings have improved, but still not good enough

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings end another season Friday at New Jersey -- six straight years no playoff berth after 25 years in the playoffs.

Likely coach Jeff Blashill gets moved, but this is year three for Steve Yzerman as general manager. The team is better but nowhere near playoff quality. When does the heat start to hit him? In my view, it is simple -- the Red Wings still do not have enough players to be a legitimate playoff contender.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
VIDEO: Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal April 28, 2022 collision on I-94.
Fiery collision on I-94 involving 2 semi trucks, car kills 1
Lansing business pays employees back $94K after misclassification
The East Lansing Police Oversight Commission held a special meeting on April 28, 2022 regarding...
‘How dare you’ -- Tempers rise in East Lansing over police shooting outside Meijer
Cheyanna King went missing April 24.
‘It’s just her and I’ -- Sister asks for public’s help finding missing Haslett teen

Latest News

In My View: How the NBA draft could impact UM/MSU basketball
In My View: What’s next for the Detroit Tigers?
In My View: Michigan/Michigan State face off in baseball
In My View: Will a new coach improve MSU hockey?