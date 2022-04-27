May is for Miracles
In My View: How the NBA draft could impact UM/MSU basketball

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The key date this year for MSU and Michigan men’s basketball in my view is June 1st at midnight.

That’s the deadline for college underclassmen to withdraw from the NBA draft if they declared earlier. Michigan has two players who declared, MSU has Max Christie and all are key to next season, if they return.

Who knows what they’ll do but their return in my view is key to each team improving on the past season because without him it will be a terrific challenge for whoever joins the teams next season as newcomers.

