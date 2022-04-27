Michigan State Police forms alliance to help drug abuse endangered children

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an effort to support the children and families who are impacted by a parent or caregiver’s struggles with substance abuse, the Michigan State Police (MSP) Grants and Communities Division has created the Michigan Alliance for Drug Endangered Children.

The program was launched thanks to funding from the Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, and the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention and works to raise awareness of how substance abuse can affect families and children, improve data collection and sharing and promote multidisciplinary collaboration between service providers within varying professions including child welfare, social work, law enforcement, and prosecution.

Every year, the National Alliance for Drug Endangered Children (DEC) recognizes the fourth Wednesday in April as a day dedicated to highlighting the difficulties faced by children who are affected by a parent or caregiver’s substance abuse. The day aims to be a time to focus on the children who are often left behind and act as an opportunity for communities to come together and find innovative ways to identify, protect, and support those children.

More information on DEC Alliance programming can be found HERE. There is also the CheckDEC mobile app that can be downloaded for free.

Michigan State Police released a video that can be viewed below about the program.

Other resources include:

