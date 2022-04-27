May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Lions exercise 5th-year option on tight end T.J. Hockenson

The Detroit Lions have exercised their fifth-year option on tight end T
(WTVG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have exercised their fifth-year option on tight end T.J. Hockenson, the team announced Tuesday.

A first-round pick in 2019 out of Iowa, Hockenson has 160 receptions for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns in his three seasons.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Most Read

Cheyanna King went missing April 24.
‘It’s just her and I’ -- Sister asks for public’s help finding missing Haslett teen
Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
VIDEO: Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
UP Moose video
VIDEO: Moose take over Upper Peninsula roadway
Changes to be made to curb collisions near I-496 construction
Changes to be made to curb collisions near I-496 construction
DeWitt YMCA to close May 31

Latest News

Craig speaks to an audience at Lake Superior Smokehouse Brewpub.
Dems challenge 3 Michigan GOP governor candidates’ petitions
File photo
Tigers throw it away: Wild toss in 9th gives Twins crazy win
Detroit Red Wings
Matthews scores 2 to reach 60 goals as Leafs top Wings 3-0
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting...
NAACP: Michigan attorney general must investigate Lyoya case