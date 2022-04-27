May is for Miracles
Learning more about the unique gifts available for Mother’s Day and more at Fireworks Glass Studios

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Mother’s Day is coming up fast (May 8th) and if you’re looking for a unique gift idea and want to shop local, be sure to check out Fireworks Glass Studios in Williamton. They’ve got a big selection of hand-blown glass items including vases, ornaments and one-of-a-kind garden art.

Plus, you can also pick out a special gift for a graduation or wedding. Check out the video to learn more about the special items you can find at Fireworks Glass Studios in Williamston!

