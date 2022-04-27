Learning the basics of table tennis with the MSU Table Tennis Club

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Alice Chu, DO/PhD program women team captain, Sullivan Costa, junior/undergrad Coed team captain and Melissa Meschkewitz, DO/PhD program, with the MSU Table Tennis Club, walk us through the basics of the sport table tennis. Check out the video for the details!

