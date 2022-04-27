Jaguars Make Noteworthy Pre Draft Roster Move

-JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars essentially have ruled out taking a left tackle with the top pick in the NFL draft by agreeing to terms with veteran Cam Robinson on a three-year extension. That’s according to a person familiar with the negotiations, who tells The Associated Press that Robinson’s new deal totals just shy of $54 million, roughly $18 million a year. Robinson signed his franchise tender two weeks ago, guaranteeing him $16.7 million next season. But he ended up getting more from the extension.

