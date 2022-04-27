May is for Miracles
Jaguars Make Noteworthy Pre Draft Roster Move

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) is carted off the field during the first...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) is carted off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.(AP Photo/John Munson)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT
-JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars essentially have ruled out taking a left tackle with the top pick in the NFL draft by agreeing to terms with veteran Cam Robinson on a three-year extension. That’s according to a person familiar with the negotiations, who tells The Associated Press that Robinson’s new deal totals just shy of $54 million, roughly $18 million a year. Robinson signed his franchise tender two weeks ago, guaranteeing him $16.7 million next season. But he ended up getting more from the extension.

