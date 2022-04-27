May is for Miracles
‘It’s just her and I’ -- Sister asks for public’s help finding missing Haslett teen

'It's just her and I' -- Sister asks for public's help finding missing Haslett teen
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 15-year-old is missing from Mid-Michigan. Now, her family has asked the public for their help finding her.

Cheyanna King, from Haslett, was last seen Sunday on the south side of Lansing. She was expected to get on a bus there, but the family says CATA hasn’t seen her.

Now Desk News Brief: Is there snow in the forecast?

Her older sister, Mariah May, is her legal guardian.

“Our Dad passed in October,” May told News 10. “It’s just her and I.”

The Meridian Township Police Department took a runaway/missing person report on Sunday regarding King, but her whereabouts are still unknown.

May said, “I just want my baby sister back home with me.”

If you see Cheyanna King, please call the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

