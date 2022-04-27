May is for Miracles
How to celebrate National Poetry Month and more with the East Lansing Public Library

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There are always lots of fun events taking place at the East Lansing Public Library. They recently hosted a special event for Earth Day and they have lots of fun still planned for the month of April. Did you know that April is National Poetry Month? The East Lansing Public Library will be hosting an open mic poetry showcase this Friday, April 29th for teens and adults.

Plus, they’ve got more fun events scheduled for May, as they kick off their Summer Reading Program. Check out the video to learn more about some of the fun you can have at ELPL!

