May is for Miracles
Freak accident: 7-year-old critically injured by falling tree limb, mother says

Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.(Submitted/ Jenna Jones)
By Sarah Motter, Chris Fisher and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A Kansas girl remains in a medically induced coma after her mother said a tree limb fell on her daughter’s head while they were walking to a park.

Jenna Jones told WIBW that her daughter Quinlynn was walking to the park with her two brothers in the morning hours on Saturday when a 4-inch branch fell about 30 feet from an elm tree.

Jones said the falling branch fractured Quinn’s skull in two places; one was near a major blood vessel in the brain.

The second-grader was rushed to Children’s Mercy Hospital, and her mother said the doctors were initially optimistic about her recovery.

On Tuesday, Jones said her daughter’s recovery was a waiting game as doctors continue to wait for swelling near the fractures to go down. Quinlynn also remained in a medically induced coma.

There were high wind gusts that morning in northeast Kansas, with reported gusts exceeding 50 mph.

A Facebook Group, Quinlynn’s Climb, has been created to update friends and family on her condition. A GoFundMe has been created to help the family cover medical expenses.

According to the online fundraiser, doctors told the family that the amount of brain damage Quinlynn will have is currently unknown. However, the bulk of the damage is in the language and processing area of her brain.

Jones said she doesn’t blame anyone for what happened to her daughter, calling it a freak accident. She said she appreciated how the community has rallied around Quinnlynn and her family.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

