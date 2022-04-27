Fox, Croft ask judge to dismiss Whitmer kidnapping case
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer are asking a federal judge to dismiss the case.
Background: 2 accused in plot against Whitmer found not guilty -- What happens next?
Court documents to acquit Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were filed on Friday.
A few weeks ago, their federal trial ended with a mistrial. Their attorneys argue the charges should be dismissed because there is insufficient evidence.
A jury found the two other defendants in the case, Brandon Caserta and Daniel Harris not guilty.
