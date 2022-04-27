May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Fox, Croft ask judge to dismiss Whitmer kidnapping case

2 charged in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot case file for acquittal
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer are asking a federal judge to dismiss the case.

Background: 2 accused in plot against Whitmer found not guilty -- What happens next?

Court documents to acquit Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were filed on Friday.

A few weeks ago, their federal trial ended with a mistrial. Their attorneys argue the charges should be dismissed because there is insufficient evidence.

A jury found the two other defendants in the case, Brandon Caserta and Daniel Harris not guilty.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Cheyanna King went missing April 24.
‘It’s just her and I’ -- Sister asks for public’s help finding missing Haslett teen
Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
VIDEO: Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
UP Moose video
VIDEO: Moose take over Upper Peninsula roadway
Changes to be made to curb collisions near I-496 construction
Changes to be made to curb collisions near I-496 construction
DeWitt YMCA to close May 31

Latest News

Central Michigan University President Bob Davies held a press conference to address the U.S....
Central Michigan University responds to investigation into potential racial bias
CMU president holds press conference regarding civil rights investigation
Central Michigan University responds to investigation into potential racial bias
Central Michigan University responds to investigation into potential racial bias
Did you wake up to frost on your windshield this morning? You’re not alone.
Now Desk Mid-Morning News Brief - We look ahead to the weekend!
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Levi Olfier
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Levi Olfier