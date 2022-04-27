May is for Miracles
Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup now in full production

By Krystle Holleman and Maureen Halliday
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT
DEARBORN, Mich. (WILX) - Ford’s F-150 lightning pickup truck is now in full production at the Ford Rouge Complex in Dearborn.

“Today we celebrate the Model T moment for the 21st Century at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center,” said Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford on Tuesday afternoon. “The Rouge is where Ford perfected the moving assembly line, making it a fitting backdrop as we make history again. The stunning anticipation for F-150 Lightning is a credit to the work of our Ford engineers and designers, and the UAW team members who are building these trucks with pride.”

The new electric pickup will cost about $40,000 and travel as much as 300 miles per charge.

Production of the electric F-150 is ramping up because according to Ford, they have 200,000 reservations for the vehicle. Ford is reporting it is on track to deliver more than 2 million electric vehicles annually by 2026. That’s equal to about one-third of the company’s global volume, on the way to 50% by 2030.

In total, the company has invested $950 million and created 750 jobs at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.

