May is for Miracles
DeWitt YMCA to close May 31

YMCA logo
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The YMCA in DeWitt will be closing at next month.

According to the organization, the DeWitt location had been facing financial struggles, especially during the pandemic. In an email sent to YMCA members, the organization said it can’t sustain support for the DeWitt location, which will cease all operations May 31.

“This was a very difficult decision and one that came after extensive review of proformas, review of historical data, and many conversations of exploring options,” the email read. “It is very sad for the YMCA to close its second location, however I want to assure you that the Y’s future is bright and that we are getting stronger every month. We are in year two of a multi-year recovery plan and like many organizations, it’s going to take time to build back our business.”

The recovery plan aims to prevent further closures in the future.

