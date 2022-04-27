Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 14,482 new cases, 67 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,482 new cases of COVID and 67 deaths over the past seven days Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 2,069 cases per day, an increase from last week’s average of 1,496 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,425,946 cases and 36,002 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Wednesday, 517 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 446 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate also increased Wednesday to 8.3%. It was 6.37% a week prior.

As of April 27, 2022, there are officially 9,653 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

The next COVID update from the state will be May 4.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 13,844 15 193 103 Eaton County 22,479 34 381 78 Ingham County 54,032 125 731 91 Jackson County 34,548 106 529 83.3 Shiawassee County 14,405 19 213 37.7

