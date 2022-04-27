May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 14,482 new cases, 67 deaths over past 7 days

As of April 27, 2022, there are officially 9,653 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Wednesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Wednesday.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,482 new cases of COVID and 67 deaths over the past seven days Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 2,069 cases per day, an increase from last week’s average of 1,496 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,425,946 cases and 36,002 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Wednesday, 517 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 446 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate also increased Wednesday to 8.3%. It was 6.37% a week prior.

As of April 27, 2022, there are officially 9,653 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

The next COVID update from the state will be May 4.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County13,84415193103
Eaton County22,4793438178
Ingham County54,03212573191
Jackson County34,54810652983.3
Shiawassee County14,4051921337.7

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Cheyanna King went missing April 24.
‘It’s just her and I’ -- Sister asks for public’s help finding missing Haslett teen
Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
VIDEO: Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
UP Moose video
VIDEO: Moose take over Upper Peninsula roadway
Changes to be made to curb collisions near I-496 construction
Changes to be made to curb collisions near I-496 construction
DeWitt YMCA to close May 31

Latest News

A 21-year-old man was shot outside an East Lansing Meijer store April 25, 2022.
Livestream: Police oversight commission meeting on Lake Lansing Meijer shooting
Hundreds rally at Michigan Capitol Building to fight for crime victim rights
Your Health: A new treatment for common peroneal nerve dysfunction
Coco's Confection National Decorating Month
Coco's Confections National Decorating Month
czxvcxvzcvxcvx
Open Spot Theatre