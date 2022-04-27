Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 14,482 new cases, 67 deaths over past 7 days
As of April 27, 2022, there are officially 9,653 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,482 new cases of COVID and 67 deaths over the past seven days Wednesday.
During that timeframe, the state averaged 2,069 cases per day, an increase from last week’s average of 1,496 cases per day.
State totals now sit at 2,425,946 cases and 36,002 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
As of Wednesday, 517 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 446 hospitalized a week ago.
The state’s positivity rate also increased Wednesday to 8.3%. It was 6.37% a week prior.
The next COVID update from the state will be May 4.
|County
|Confirmed COVID cases
|Confirmed Omicron cases
|COVID-related deaths
|New cases per 100,000 people
|Clinton County
|13,844
|15
|193
|103
|Eaton County
|22,479
|34
|381
|78
|Ingham County
|54,032
|125
|731
|91
|Jackson County
|34,548
|106
|529
|83.3
|Shiawassee County
|14,405
|19
|213
|37.7
