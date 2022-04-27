May is for Miracles
Changes to be made to curb collisions near I-496 construction

By Jace Harper
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Driving on I-496 has been difficult as of late due to the amount of construction.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

According to the Lansing Police Department, from April 18-21, a total of 16 traffic incidents occurred on eastbound I-496. While police don’t believe it’s accurate to claim they are due to the construction, they did report the majority were near the project taking place at the Cedar and Larch streets exit.

In the short amount of time New 10 was at the construction site, multiple vehicles were witnessed cutting each other off and honking their horns as people rushed to merge at the last possible moment.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said they’re going to do everything they can to make sure drivers know about the closures well in advance.

“MDOT is aware of the concentration of crashes around that I-496 project,” said Aaron Jenkins, with MDOT.

Drivers in a hurry were seen ignoring signs informing them of lane closures. This, combined with inclement weather recently, have been what’s caused all the collisions.

“We do have signage out,” Jenkins said. “But it takes a while for people to get accustomed to the area once a new project happens

Jenkins said MDOT plans on adding more signs about a half a mile back to warn drivers of the ramp and lane closures. While many are worried about their own safety, Jenkins asks people to think of the workers too.

“Make sure you drive with a purpose,” Jenkins said. “That purpose is to make it home safe. We want you to make it home safe and we want our construction workers to make it home safe too.”

Jenkins added that MDOT is well aware of the frustrations people have with the construction, but he believes people will be pleased once it’s finished.

Both sides of I-496 will be closed along the same stretch starting in June.

