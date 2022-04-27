May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Bucs Retain Linebacker White

Saints host Bucs Oct. 6, 2019
Saints host Bucs Oct. 6, 2019(Mark Lagrange)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year contract option on Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White, who has 15 sacks, four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries over three NFL seasons. The Bucs announced the expected move today. White signed a four-year, $29 million deal as the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft. He was a key contributor during Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl championship run two years ago and a first-time Pro Bowl selection last season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyanna King went missing April 24.
‘It’s just her and I’ -- Sister asks for public’s help finding missing Haslett teen
Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
VIDEO: Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
UP Moose video
VIDEO: Moose take over Upper Peninsula roadway
Changes to be made to curb collisions near I-496 construction
Changes to be made to curb collisions near I-496 construction
DeWitt YMCA to close May 31

Latest News

Former Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks to news reporters after the NCAA ruled...
Giants To Keep Dexter Lawrence
Arkansas guard JD Notae, middle, shoots against Gonzaga during the first half of a college...
Gonzaga Loses Another Hoop Starter
Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill watches from the bench during the third period of an...
Blashill says he is not worried
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, right, is doused by Nicky Lopez after their baseball game...
Royals Suffer Key Injury
File photo
Tigers Swept by Twins