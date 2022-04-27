May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Anheuser-Busch to brew a Ukrainian beer in the US

Starting in May, Chernigivske, pronounced churnee-iskay, will be brewed in New Jersey. The beer...
Starting in May, Chernigivske, pronounced churnee-iskay, will be brewed in New Jersey. The beer will be sold on draft in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Phoenix.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Anheuser-Busch is bringing Ukraine’s most popular beer to the United States.

Starting in May, Chernigivske, pronounced churnee-iskay, will be brewed in New Jersey. The beer will be sold on draft in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Phoenix.

The beer sales will go to Ukrainian relief efforts, and the company will also donate at least $5 million to humanitarian aid and organizations.

The pale golden lager is named after the hard hit Ukrainian city of Chernihiv and has been brewed there since 1988.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyanna King went missing April 24.
‘It’s just her and I’ -- Sister asks for public’s help finding missing Haslett teen
Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
VIDEO: Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
UP Moose video
VIDEO: Moose take over Upper Peninsula roadway
Changes to be made to curb collisions near I-496 construction
Changes to be made to curb collisions near I-496 construction
DeWitt YMCA to close May 31

Latest News

Newport cigarettes, a Reynolds American brand, are on display at a Smoker Friendly shop in...
FDA to issue plan banning menthol in cigarettes, cigars
President Joe Biden is asking Congress on Thursday for new powers to seize and repurpose the...
Biden wants another $33B to help Ukraine battle Russia
FILE - Twitter is banning ads that deny the scientific consensus on climate change, the social...
Twitter, in possibly last quarterly report, sees user growth
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor
A family in Massachusetts was awarded nearly $5 million after golf balls caused thousands of...
Family awarded $5 million for golf ball damage to home