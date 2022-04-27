May is for Miracles
$1 million in cocaine seized in Oakland County drug bust

By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A months-long investigation culminated in $1 million worth of cocaine being seized in Oakland County.

According to authorities, undercover detectives arrested two people on April 21 while an Oakland County Narcotics Enforcement Team stopped two vehicles that resulted in the seizure of 10 kilos of cocaine, $3,600 in cash and a gun.

Authorities said the two arrested are Rosario Eduardo Trejo Quintero, 44, who was in the United State on an expired visa; and Hong Yuan Li, 40.

They are each charged with delivery/manufacture of cocaine over 1,000 grams. If convicted, they face life in prison.

Li was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Bond was set for both at a $1 million.

They are expected to return to court May 3.

Hong Yuan Li and Rosario Eduardo Trejo Quintero
