Your Health: COVID’s impact on the heart

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After more than two years of the COVID pandemic, researchers are still learning about its impact on health.

Recovering from COVID can be a long process filled with unexpected complications. A survey conducted by the Cleveland Clinic shows one in every four Americans who tested positive for COVID said it has impacted their heart health.

“We definitely know that COVID does affect the heart,” Dr. Tamanna Singh said. “We know that the virus causes dysfunction within our vessels, it can precipitate clots in our legs, clots in our lungs, even clots in our heads or strokes.”

The survey also revealed 41% of Americans have experienced at least one heart-related issue -- such as shortness of breath, dizziness, increased blood pressure or chest pain -- since the beginning of the pandemic.

“What we found was more individuals were actually sedentary than not,” Singh said.

Experts said simply moving more and sitting less can lower the risk for heart problems. So can consuming a healthy diet of unprocessed foods and adopting an overall healthy lifestyle. But one-third of survey respondents didn’t know that stress, high blood pressure, obesity and smoking can increase the risk of heart disease.

“We can’t take control of our genetics, but we can still reduce our risk by 90%,” said Singh.

Just simple steps -- such as including more vegetables and exercising a little each day -- can add up and benefit your heart.

The survey also found 34% of respondents feel that if they have a family history of heart disease, there’s nothing they can do to lower their risk of developing that heart condition. But experts said early screening and treatment can save lives.

