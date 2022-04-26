Yankees Place Hicks on Paternity Leave

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Yankees have placed center fielder Aaron Hicks on the paternity list and recalled infielder/outfielder Miguel Andújar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Hicks has been expecting his first child with wife Cheyenne Woods, a professional golfer and niece of Tiger Woods. The switch-hitting Hicks is batting .273 with a .377 on-base percentage through 15 games this season.

