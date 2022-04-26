May is for Miracles
Advertisement

VIDEO: Moose take over Upper Peninsula roadway

Michigan UP can play things fast and moose sometimes
Moose take over Upper Peninsula roadway
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - If you ever needed proof that things are a little different in the Upper Peninsula, this is it.

A woman was driving in Baraga County when she came across a group of five moose running down the middle of the road. Video captured one of them stop and stare her down before taking off again.

They finally scattered when a vehicle started coming the other way.

Video of the moose encounter can be seen above.

Moose is the largest and heaviest species in the deer family. They can stand 7 feet high at the shoulder and weigh up to 1,500 pounds. More information on Michigan’s moose population can be found on the Department of Natural Resources’ official website here.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A Meijer store in East Lansing saw a significant police presence April 25, 2022.
Police shooting outside East Lansing grocery store injures 1
Lansing Police say the body found in the Grand River on Saturday is Kevin Wallace, who was last...
Body found in Grand River identified as man who went missing in March
Use of N-word in class prompts student walkout at Waverly Middle School
A 17-year-old boy was stabbed during an April 24, 2022 fight at Sharp Park in Lansing.
Teen stabbed in Delta Township park

Latest News

$1 million in cocaine seized in Oakland County drug bust
Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr.
Fox, Croft ask judge to dismiss Whitmer kidnapping case
Your Health: Could a stutter be genetic?
2 charged in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot case file for acquittal
Tuskegee Airman Victor Butler asking for birthday cards for his centennial.
World War II hero’s centennial birthday wish: A card from you