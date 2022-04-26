VIDEO: Moose take over Upper Peninsula roadway

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - If you ever needed proof that things are a little different in the Upper Peninsula, this is it.

A woman was driving in Baraga County when she came across a group of five moose running down the middle of the road. Video captured one of them stop and stare her down before taking off again.

They finally scattered when a vehicle started coming the other way.

Video of the moose encounter can be seen above.

Moose is the largest and heaviest species in the deer family. They can stand 7 feet high at the shoulder and weigh up to 1,500 pounds. More information on Michigan’s moose population can be found on the Department of Natural Resources’ official website here.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.