Use of slur in class prompts student walkout at Waverly

Racial slur prompts student walkout at Waverly Middle School
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Waverly Middle School staged a walkout Monday because they say a teacher used offensive language.

A student claims one of their teachers used a racial slur in class.

Waverly’s superintendent, Kelly Blake, confirmed to News 10 that the teacher said “the N-word” while teaching a lesson.

Blake says the teacher was trying to explain to the class which words they shouldn’t use, but it didn’t sit well with some students. That’s what led to the walkout.

“A teacher was explaining to the students what words not to use and used a word out loud that was offensive to the children,” Blake said. “Our students are all about social justice and very civic minded. So, they had a peaceful walkout with some signs.”

Helena Conwell, a parent of a Waverly student, agrees the teacher handled the situation wrong.

“I definitely think that there’s a better way that you can educate students, and people in general, when you’re talking about a word or when you’re describing something,” Helena said. “I think that there’s another way you can handle that.”

Superintendent Blake declined to release the name of the teacher. She says she cannot discuss disciplinary actions about her staff members, such as what punishment the teacher may receive as a result of the incident.

Superintendent Blake did say the incident was not appropriate.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

