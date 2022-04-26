Teen stabbed in Delta Township park

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A teenager was stabbed and another has been arrested after a fight in Sharp Park escalated.

According to authorities, deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office were assigned to investigate a stabbing Monday afternoon at the Delta Township park. They were sent to a nearby urgent care, where a 17-year-old victim reported where he was stabbed.

Eaton County Deputies were able to acquire a possible suspect name and vehicle description. Through investigation it was learned there were a group of juveniles who met at the park for a planned fight, which escalated until the 17-year-old was stabbed.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said once they put out an alert for the vehicle of the suspect, other police agencies were able to work with them to find it.

“Grand Ledge Police quickly located the vehicle and were able to take four persons of interest into custody,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post. “One juvenile was lodged at the Eaton County Youth facility.”

The 17-year-old who was stabbed was treated at a local hospital and was released with non-critical injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the Sharp Park incident is asked to contact Detective Campbell at 517-543-7905.

