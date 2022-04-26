Studio 10 Tidbit: National Pretzel Day fun facts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Tuesday is National Pretzel Day!

Here are some fun facts about pretzels: Pennsylvania is the center of American pretzel production for both hard and soft pretzels, producing 80% of the nation’s pretzels.

Pretzels are a big business in the United States as the pretzel industry is worth over $550 million each year and the average american consumes about 1.5 pounds of pretzels per year.

Pretzels have been around for a while the hard pretzels originated in the United States in 1850.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.