Studio 10 Tidbit: National Pretzel Day fun facts

By Holly Harper
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Tuesday is National Pretzel Day!

Here are some fun facts about pretzels: Pennsylvania is the center of American pretzel production for both hard and soft pretzels, producing 80% of the nation’s pretzels.

Pretzels are a big business in the United States as the pretzel industry is worth over $550 million each year and the average american consumes about 1.5 pounds of pretzels per year.

Pretzels have been around for a while the hard pretzels originated in the United States in 1850.

