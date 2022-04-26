May is for Miracles
Stretch of Okemos Road in Meridian Township to close Wednesday morning

Okemos Road will be closed for four hours on April 27, 2022.
Okemos Road will be closed for four hours on April 27, 2022.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - All lanes of Okemos Road, from Mount Hope Road to Clinton Street, will be closed for several hours Wednesday.

Related: Dual construction projects bring headaches to Okemos

The closure is due to the relocation of communication lines along the east side of Okemos Road.

City officials said the closure will begin at 9 a.m. and the road is expected to reopen at 1 p.m.

Residents are asked to plan ahead of their morning commute.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

