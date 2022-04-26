Stretch of Okemos Road in Meridian Township to close Wednesday morning

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - All lanes of Okemos Road, from Mount Hope Road to Clinton Street, will be closed for several hours Wednesday.

The closure is due to the relocation of communication lines along the east side of Okemos Road.

City officials said the closure will begin at 9 a.m. and the road is expected to reopen at 1 p.m.

Residents are asked to plan ahead of their morning commute.

