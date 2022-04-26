Advertisement

The slowest two minutes in sports: Kentucky Turtle Derby returns for third year

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WILX) - The Kentucky Derby is just around the corner, but it isn’t the only derby on the first Saturday in May.

The slowest two minutes in sports will be held on May 7 when the third annual Old Forester’s Kentucky Turtle Derby is held. Eight turtles, with names like American Hardshell, Babbling Brooke, and Bayou Beliving, will make their way to the gate.

Something new for fans this year is “Run for the Raspberries” where fans have a chance to win either their share or the full pot of $5,000 thanks to a partnership with DraftKings. To win, fans must answer questions about the racers.

The Kentucky Turtle Derby will be held at 4 p.m. on Derby Day. It will be streamed to 10,000 bars and restaurants nationwide and will also be shown on the big board at Churchill Downs.

The Kentucky Derby - the traditional version - will air on NBC on Saturday, May 7 with a post time of 6:57 p.m.

