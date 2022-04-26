Severe storms strike Midwest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday afternoon, severe weather moved through parts of northeast Ohio spawning at least one tornado.

A small, EF-0 tornado was confirmed Lorain County just after 2 p.m., according to Cleveland’s National Weather Service.

It is one of the areas hit hardest by the storms that ripped the roof from a storage facility.

“It was a normal day until it wasn’t,” said Dustin Maddocks who works in one of the buildings near the storage facility. “We were working and looked out the side of the building and saw a black wall coming toward us.”

Several cars were also damaged. So far, no injuries have been reported. Reports of water damage and power outages also plagued the area.

