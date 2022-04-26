Advertisement

Severe storms strike Midwest

So far, no injuries have been reported.
Eaton Twp. tornado damage in Lorain County
Eaton Twp. tornado damage in Lorain County(WOIO)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday afternoon, severe weather moved through parts of northeast Ohio spawning at least one tornado.

First Alert Weather: Temperatures In The 20s Tonight And Wednesday Night

A small, EF-0 tornado was confirmed Lorain County just after 2 p.m., according to Cleveland’s National Weather Service.

It is one of the areas hit hardest by the storms that ripped the roof from a storage facility.

“It was a normal day until it wasn’t,” said Dustin Maddocks who works in one of the buildings near the storage facility. “We were working and looked out the side of the building and saw a black wall coming toward us.”

Several cars were also damaged. So far, no injuries have been reported. Reports of water damage and power outages also plagued the area.

More from News 10′s sister station in Cleveland: Tornado damages storage facility in Lorain County

