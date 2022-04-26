Residents can voice their concerns, questions on Okemos development Tuesday night

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, residents of Okemos will have a chance to voice their comments and ask questions about a new development project.

The multi-million-dollar project will bring new businesses and infrastructure to Downtown Okemos.

The focus of the meeting is just one part of this much larger redevelopment project. Currently, the village is looking for public funding - to repair the infrastructure at the site.

This means repairs to the water, sewer, and four roads that border the project.

These streets haven’t been repaired by the county in a very long time, so this is being viewed as a public improvement by the township.

They are looking for $1.25 million for this work.

The construction you’re running into on the Okemos bridge and on Grand River is both separate from this proposed work, so there will be a third road project in this area with this funding.

The funding from taxpayers in the township will only be used for the repairs, no commercial development.

Amber Clark – Neighborhood and Economic Development Director

“$1.25 million dollars makes sense for four streets of improvement where water sewer and utilities will have to be updated public are going to the public good and public infrastructure that it’s not a part of the construction build-out for the development in any way.”

For those looking to ask any questions, the meeting is set to start at 5 p.m. at the Meridian Township Municipal Building in Okemos.

