Portillo Returning to Michigan Hockey Team

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo reportedly is returning to the Wolverines’ hockey team this fall to play his junior season. Michigan has yet to determine a contract extension for coach Mel Pearson, whose current contract expires this week end. Portillo played most of this past season, defending the goal as the Wolverines won the Big Ten title and advanced in the NCAA tournament to the Frozen Four.

