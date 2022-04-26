May is for Miracles
Police shooting outside East Lansing grocery store injures 1

Police shooting outside East Lansing grocery store injures 1
By Jace Harper and Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in East Lansing that injured one person Monday.

The shooting happened after 6:30 p.m. outside the Meijer store located near the intersection of Lake Lansing and Coolidge roads. The area was blocked off by dozens of police officers from the Lansing, East Lansing, Meridian Township and Michigan State University police departments.

At a press conference Monday night, East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson said police were called to the store on reports of a weapons complaint. He said a man was seen taking a weapon from a car and placing it in his pocket before heading into the store.

Johnson said when officers arrived on the scene, they saw a man matching the description inside the Meijer and a foot chase occurred that ended with shots being fired outside the store. He said the man was struck by gunfire and was taken to a hospital and he is expected to survive.

Michigan State Police said Tuesday afternoon the victim is a 21-year-old who is currently in custody for unrelated charges. He remains in the hospital.

Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene.

Johnson did not answer questions as he said the incident remains under investigation. The two officers involved are being placed on leave while MSP investigates the shooting.

As of 11 p.m., the crime scene at Meijer was still active and blocked off. Multiple people had to leave their vehicles in the parking lot and find another way to get home.

A customer who was inside the store told News 10 that her vehicle was struck by a bullet and police have impounded it as evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

