May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Phoenix Coach Fined by NBA

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams reacts to a foul call on his team during the first half...
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams reacts to a foul call on his team during the first half in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has been fined $15,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans. Williams made his comments to the media following the Suns’ 118-103 road loss Sunday. He was upset by the disparity in foul shots - 42-15. It’s the third fine assessed in the past two days by the NBA for reactions to officiating involving a disparity in free throws favoring the home team.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Meijer store in East Lansing saw a significant police presence April 25, 2022.
Police shooting outside East Lansing grocery store injures 1
Lansing Police say the body found in the Grand River on Saturday is Kevin Wallace, who was last...
Body found in Grand River identified as man who went missing in March
Use of N-word in class prompts student walkout at Waverly Middle School
A 17-year-old boy was stabbed during an April 24, 2022 fight at Sharp Park in Lansing.
Teen stabbed in Delta Township park
UP Moose video
VIDEO: Moose take over Upper Peninsula roadway

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Bob Baffert talks about his Breeders' Cup contingent
Baffert’s Legal Woes Continue
Saints host Bucs Oct. 6, 2019
Bucs Retain Linebacker White
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
NFL Draft at Hand
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) is carted off the field during the first...
Jaguars Make Noteworthy Pre Draft Roster Move
golf MGN generic
Plata Named First Team All Big Ten