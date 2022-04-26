Phoenix Coach Fined by NBA

NEW YORK (AP) - Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has been fined $15,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans. Williams made his comments to the media following the Suns’ 118-103 road loss Sunday. He was upset by the disparity in foul shots - 42-15. It’s the third fine assessed in the past two days by the NBA for reactions to officiating involving a disparity in free throws favoring the home team.

